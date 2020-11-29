Michael Owen predicts the winner of Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to snatch a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race.

The Blues head into the game looking to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League after a decent run of form from Frank Lampard’s men.

Chelsea FC are aiming to be amongst the main challengers for the Premier League title this season after they finished in fourth place in the table under Lampard last term.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have been in superb form under Jose Mourinho in recent weeks, and the Lilywhites are currently two points ahead of Chelsea FC in the Premier League table.

Lampard’s side know that a victory on Sunday would move them two points ahead of Spurs in the Premier League table heading into the busy festive period in the English top flight.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC striker Owen is expecting to see a tight game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but he is tipping Chelsea FC to claim all three points with a 2-1 win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I’m really looking forward to covering this one live. It should be a cracker, but it’s so hard to call!

“One player that is standing out for me at Spurs right now is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. He’s exactly the type of player that Jose Mourinho likes in his side, and if he keeps playing well, I can see him earning more plaudits as the season progresses.

“With both these teams having such quality in attacking areas, I think there will be over 2.5 goals in the game with Chelsea just shading it 2-1.”

Chelsea FC have not won the title since 2017.

