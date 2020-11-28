Ian Wright states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Ian Wright is tipping Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur to play out a 2-2 draw in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Premier League leaders Spurs head to Stamford Bridge in fine form, with Jose Mourinho’s men having won their last four games on the spin in the top flight to put them top of the table.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, have also been in decent form in recent weeks, with the Blues having won their last three games on the spin to leave them in third place in the table.

Frank Lampard’s side know that a win over the Lilywhites this weekend will place them a point ahead of Mourinho’s men in the table and lay down a marker for the rest of the season.

However, former Arsenal star Wright believes that Chelsea FC and Tottenham look likely to play out a score draw when they meet in London on Sunday evening.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said: “I’m going to go with a draw, probably 2-2 or something. I fancy a draw in that game.”

Wright also went on to praise Chelsea FC midfielder Mason Mount for the impact he has been having in the Chelsea FC team in recent weeks.

He continued: “You can see what Mason Mount does and you can see why Mason Mount will play, whether it’s for Gareth Southgate or Frank Lampard.

“He’s having a fantastic season and it’s really unfair the way he’s being portrayed as a teacher’s pet. He earns his position because of what he does in the games.”

Chelsea FC, who booked their spot in the Champions League last 16 with a win over Rennes on Tuesday, are aiming to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League from last term.

