Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The Blues will welcome the Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur to west London in a top of the table clash as both clubs look to lay down a marker in the title race.

Chelsea FC will look to maintain their recent momentum in the top flight following a return of 15 points from seven games since a 2-0 loss to defending champions Liverpool FC back in September.

Frank Lampard’s side have secured four victories over Crystal Palace, Burnley, Sheffield United and Newcastle United.

However, Chelsea FC were held to a goalless draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford in their only meeting with a team in last season’s top six.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last eight games in the Premier League since Jose Mourinho’s side lost 1-0 to Everton on the opening day of the campaign.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have been in irresistible form to help Spurs secure four successive Premier League victories, including a 2-0 win against Manchester City in north London last weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 win against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

“Spurs put on a Jose Mourinho masterclass when they beat Manchester City last weekend,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“It was a great performance and they are playing well, but I do feel with Tottenham that they have to score first for that gameplan to be successful.

“Chelsea always seem to get a lot of goals – they are the highest scorers in the Premier League this season – and I am not so sure Spurs will keep them out.”

Chelsea FC have won four of their last six meetings with Spurs in all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Spurs at Stamford Bridge in this fixture last season.

