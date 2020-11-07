Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Leeds United to secure a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be eager to make a swift return to winning ways after Leeds suffered a surprise loss to Leicester City at Elland Road at the start of the week.

Leeds missed out on the chance to move into the Premier League’s top six after the Yorkshire club slumped to a heavy 4-1 loss to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The Whites have lost two of their last three Premier League games, suffering defeats by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester.

However, Bielsa’s men have won against West Brom, Fulham, Sheffield United and Aston Villa in the 2020-21 Premier League season so far.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have lost three of their last six Premier League outings, including defeats by Everton and Chelsea FC.

But the Eagles have beaten Manchester United on the road this term to underline that Roy Hodgson’s side provide a genuine threat thanks to in-form Wilfried Zaha.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to secure a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

“Crystal Palace have had the fewest shots of any team in the Premier League, with 57 in seven games, while only Liverpool have had more than Leeds with 96,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They both have the same number of points though – 10 – so you can see that, while they have a different approach, they both have a style that is effective.

“It will be interesting to see what Eagles boss Roy Hodgson does here – will he completely allow Leeds to take the game to his side and then look to pick them off?

“That is what Palace did against Fulham last week but Leeds are a lot more dangerous.”

Leeds were 2-1 winners against Crystal Palace in their last meeting in the Championship back in 2012-13.

The Yorkshire side have won three of their last six games against the south east London side.

Leeds were 2-0 winners against Palace in their last Premier League meeting at Selhurst Park back in 1998.

Palace will make the trip to Burnley after the international break, while Leeds will host Arsenal.