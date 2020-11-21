Everton are keeping tabs on Manchester United midfielder Daniel James ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Toffees are monitoring James’ situation at Old Trafford with a view to a potential swoop next year.

The same story claims that Everton have a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old Wales international but they ended up being beaten by Manchester United in the race to sign him from Swansea City last year.

According to the article, James is now on Everton’s radar again as they look to add to their squad in the January transfer window.

James has made three Premier League starts for Manchester United so far this season but is yet to score or register an assist for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The same story claims that Manchester United could be open to letting James leave the club on loan in the January transfer window.

James continues to be a key player for Wales, with the midfielder having featured for his country in their recent games against the USA, Finland and Ireland.

The midfielder will be hoping to feature for the Red Devils when they host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

