Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Everton v Leeds United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Everton to play out a 2-2 draw with Leeds United at Goodison Park on Saturday evening

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Saturday 28 November 2020, 08:30 UK
Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Everton and Leeds United will share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

Everton will be looking to get their top-four challenge back on track after a three-game losing streak undermined their positive start to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Toffees were sitting at the top of the Premier League table before the first international break of the season but a 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC was followed by defeats by Southampton, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Everton start the Premier League weekend in sixth position in the table and a mere four points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur despite dropping points in four of their last five games.

Leeds are in 15th position following a return of five points from their last six games after the Championship winners had made a positive start to the campaign.

The Yorkshire side have conceded eight times in their last three games, suffering 4-1 defeats by Leicester City and Crystal Palace before a 0-0 draw with Arsenal last time out.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Everton and Leeds to share the points in a high-scoring draw at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

“The Toffees got back to winning ways last weekend against Fulham, although Carlo Ancelotti’s men weren’t at their best in the second-half,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Both teams like to attack so I can see goals at Goodison.”

Everton are unbeaten in 13 top-flight fixtures against Leeds United, a run which spans three decades.

Leeds did emerge victorious in the most recent competitive meeting between the two teams in the League Cup in 2012.

Ian Wright
Ian Wright states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Jose Mourinho
William Gallas predicts where Chelsea FC and Tottenham will finish
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves: What I really think of Donny van de Beek at Man United
Bruno Fernandes
Dimitar Berbatov names Bruno Fernandes’ main weakness at Man United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Dimitar Berbatov urges Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos to consider Man United move
Related Articles

Home »
Ian Wright
Ian Wright states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Jose Mourinho
William Gallas predicts where Chelsea FC and Tottenham will finish
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves: What I really think of Donny van de Beek at Man United
Bruno Fernandes
Dimitar Berbatov names Bruno Fernandes’ main weakness at Man United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Dimitar Berbatov urges Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos to consider Man United move
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network