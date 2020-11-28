Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Everton v Leeds United

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Everton and Leeds United will share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

Everton will be looking to get their top-four challenge back on track after a three-game losing streak undermined their positive start to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Toffees were sitting at the top of the Premier League table before the first international break of the season but a 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC was followed by defeats by Southampton, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Everton start the Premier League weekend in sixth position in the table and a mere four points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur despite dropping points in four of their last five games.

Leeds are in 15th position following a return of five points from their last six games after the Championship winners had made a positive start to the campaign.

The Yorkshire side have conceded eight times in their last three games, suffering 4-1 defeats by Leicester City and Crystal Palace before a 0-0 draw with Arsenal last time out.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Everton and Leeds to share the points in a high-scoring draw at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

“The Toffees got back to winning ways last weekend against Fulham, although Carlo Ancelotti’s men weren’t at their best in the second-half,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Both teams like to attack so I can see goals at Goodison.”

Everton are unbeaten in 13 top-flight fixtures against Leeds United, a run which spans three decades.

Leeds did emerge victorious in the most recent competitive meeting between the two teams in the League Cup in 2012.