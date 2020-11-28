Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to secure a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

Everton will be looking to continue their early season momentum with a third home win of the Premier League season to keep in touch with pacesetters Tottenham Hotspur.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side bounced back from a three-game losing run thanks to a 3-2 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage last weekend thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s double.

Everton are sitting in sixth spot and five points ahead of Leeds in the Premier League table after the Yorkshire side’s run of one win in six games.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have only beaten Aston Villa during a difficult run of results when Patrick Bamford scored a hat-trick at Villa Park to continue his brilliant start to the Premier League campaign.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is tipping Leeds to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

“Leeds are probably still wondering how they didn’t beat Arsenal on Sunday – and so am I,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be just as attack-minded here, because they just don’t change, home or away. They approach every game like it is Custer’s Last Stand, and it is all or nothing for them.

“Everton got the win they needed at Craven Cottage last weekend but they were hanging on a bit at the end, and I didn’t see anything that makes me think they will keep Leeds out.”

Leeds won their last competitive meeting with Everton in the League Cup back in 2012 when the Whites were narrow 2-1 winners against the Merseyside outfit.

However, Everton have won three of their last five games against Leeds.

Ancelotti’s side will make the trip to Burnley in their next top-flight fixture and Leeds will travel to Chelsea FC.