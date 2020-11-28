Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Leeds United

Michael Owen is predicting that Everton and Leeds United will share the spoils in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees will be looking to record back-to-back victories for the first time since September after Carlo Ancelotti’s side were 3-2 winners against Fulham last time out.

Everton ended a four-game winless run with a close-fought victory over the Cottagers after Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted twice in west London to secure three points.

The Toffees lost to Southampton, Leicester and Manchester United in successive Premier League games to drop down to sixth place in the table.

Leeds United have struggled over the past month or so to plummet towards the relegation zone despite an initially impressive start to their return to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire side are winless in their last three Premier League games, while the promoted cub have only earned five points from a possible 18 in their last six outings.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Leeds to earn a valuable point against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

“Leeds are at their best when teams come at them and have a go,” Owen told BetVictor. “We saw this early in the season when they lost 4-3 at Anfield.

“They struggle to open up sides that have 11 men behind the ball, however, I don’t think Everton will be looking to do that. On home soil, The Toffees will be on the front foot, and I think that will play into Leeds’ hands.

“I reckon this could be an entertaining match and can see both sides sharing the points in a score draw.”

Everton are unbeaten in their 13 games against Leeds in the Premier League.

Leeds beat Everton in their last competitive meeting in the League Cup in 2012 but the Toffees

Everton will make the trip to Burnley next Saturday before Leeds travel to Premier League title contenders Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.