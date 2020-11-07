Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to leave Goodison Park with a point when they face Everton at Saturday lunchtime.

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from a surprise 2-1 defeat by Turkish side İstanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League group-stage on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side saw their 100 per cent record come to an end following victories over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

Manchester United lost their last Premier League games after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from the penalty spot in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have struggled to find a level of consistency in the current campaign to heap pressure on the Manchester United manager in his second full season in charge.

Everton were sitting at the top of the Premier League table after four games before a 2-2 draw with defending champions Liverpool FC last month.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have lost their last two top-flight fixtures since the Merseyside derby following defeats by Southampton and Newcastle United.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson believes Everton will secure a point against Manchester United at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

“Everton have now only picked up one point from their past three games but they should have James Rodriguez back from injury for this one,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“That will be a huge boost because Rodriguez will make a big difference. I would not give Jordan Pickford a recall in goal, though, because Robin Olsen did well against Newcastle last weekend.

“Manchester United have had a bad week. They didn’t land a glove on Arsenal when they lost to the Gunners at Old Trafford last Sunday and put in another poor performance in their Champions League defeat in Turkey on Wednesday.

“With his diamond shape in midfield, it feels like United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to shoehorn all sorts of different players into a formation that quite a lot of them don’t want to play in. Paul Pogba on the left does not really work, for example.

“But having said all that, it would be just like United to go to Goodison Park and win, and not just because they are on a run of six straight away league victories.

“It is exactly the sort of result Solskjaer has come up with before when he has been under pressure, but I think he will have to settle for a point this time.”

Manchester United are in 15th position in the Premier League table following a return of seven points from six games.

The Red Devils have secured victories over Brighton and Newcastle as well as stalemate with Manchester City.

Solskjaer’s side will host West Brom in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford after the international break.

