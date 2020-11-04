Michael Owen states his prediction for Istanbul Basaksehir v Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to secure a 2-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will be looking to rebuild some confidence following a difficult 1-0 loss to bitter rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

Manchester United have struggled to find a level of consistency in the Premier League this season, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the bottom half of the table.

The 20-time English champions have failed to win their last two Premier League games against Chelsea FC and Arsenal despite their impressive results in the Champions League.

Manchester United were 2-1 winners against Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital thanks to Marcus Rashford’s last-ditch goal at Parc des Princes.

Rashford scored a hat-trick in Manchester United’s 5-0 victory over Bundesliga side RB Leipzig at Old Trafford last week.

Manchester United are sitting three points clear of PSG and RB Leipzig in Group H ahead of their trip to Istanbul.

Former Red Devils striker Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday night.

“Manchester United are possibly the toughest conundrum in football at the moment,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They have been excellent in Europe, but just can’t find any rhythm in the league. Back on European duty, I think they can get another positive result.

“United seem like a side that are more suited to playing away from home and are at their best hitting on the counter-attack.

“Ole Gunnar Solkjaer will see this as the ideal opportunity to bounce back after the weekend defeat to Arsenal, and I think they will take the points home to Old Trafford.”

Manchester United have won eight of their 16 games against Turkish clubs in Uefa competitions.

The Red Devils lost 2-1 to Fenerbahce on their last trip to Istanbul in November 2016, having won 4-1 against the Turkish side at Old Trafford a month earlier.

Manchester United have won four of their last eight away games in the Champions League.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Everton in their next Premier League fixture at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

