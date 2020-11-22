Gary Lineker sends message to Nicolas Pepe during Arsenal’s draw at Leeds United

Gary Lineker took to social media to criticise Nicolas Pepe for an “idiotic” moment of madness after the forward was sent off during Arsenal’s goalless draw at Leeds United.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international made his second start of the Premier League season at Elland Road but was given his marching orders for violent conduct in the 51st minute.

In an off-the-ball incident, Pepe moved his head towards Ezgjan Alioski, who tumbled to the ground, and the Arsenal attacker was shown a straight red card after a VAR review.

Leeds United had plenty of chances to find a winner in the second half and hit the woodwork on a number of occasions, but Arsenal managed to hold firm and keep the home side at bay.

England legend Lineker was not at all impressed by what he saw from Pepe when he was sent off.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker wrote: “What an idiotic thing to do by Pepe.”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was also not impressed by Pepe’s behaviour.

Morgan posted on Twitter: “Idiotic behaviour by Pepe, that will probably cost us the game given we were being out-played anyway. Infuriating. #LUFCvAFC.”

The draw, which was Arsenal’s first of the season in the Premier League, left the Gunners in 11th place in the table and seven points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action next weekend with a home clash against Wolves next Sunday.

