Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is eager to secure a loan move to bolster his chances of playing his part in England’s Euro 2020 campaign next summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United’s second-choice goalkeeper wants to complete a temporary move to a Premier League rival in the January transfer window to nail down the starting spot in the England team.

The same article states that Henderson wants to cement his claim for the England number one shirt after the Manchester United shot stopper received his first cap during the international break.

According to the same story, the 23-year-old needs to be playing regularly in order to establish himself as Gareth Southgate’s first-choice goalkeeper for the European championship.

The Sun goes on to report Bournemouth are interested in Henderson but the England international would rather remain in the English top flight.

The newspaper report claims that Leeds United and Brighton could look to sign the former Sheffield United shot-stopper on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

However, the report reveals that Manchester United could be reluctant to see Henderson leave on loan given that Sergio Romero is also pushing to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Henderson has been at Manchester United since 2011 but the English shot-stopper has only made three appearances for the Old Trafford outfit so far.

Manchester United were 1-0 winners against West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip