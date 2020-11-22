Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leeds United v Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Leeds United to secure a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Gunners have endured a mixed start to their first full season under Mikel Arteta after his appointment as Unai Emery’s replacement back in December of last year.

Arsenal have already lost four times in the Premier League this season following defeats by Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Leicester City and Aston Villa.

The Gunners suffered a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa in their last top-flight fixture before the international break following goals from Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka’s own goal.

Arsenal are in mid-table and a mere two points ahead of Leeds after the Gunners secured just 11 points from their opening eight games.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a 4-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last time out to leave the promoted side languishing above the relegation zone.

However, Leeds battled to a 4-3 loss to Liverpool FC at Anfield at the start of the campaign before the Yorkshire side earned a point in a credible draw with Manchester City.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Leeds to earn a point against Arsenal on Sunday.

“This will be a good game to watch. Leeds play attractive football and leave spaces for opponents to counter-attack, so there will be goals,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

Arsenal have won six of their last seven games against Leeds United.

The Gunners have won their last four Premier League games against Leeds to dominate this fixture over the past 20 years or so.

Arsenal will make the trip to Norwegian side Molde in the Europa League on Thursday night before the Gunners host Wolves at The Emirates next weekend.

