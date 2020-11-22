Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to secure a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Gunners suffered a surprise 3-1 loss to Aston Villa in their last Premier League fixture at The Emirates before the international break to suffer their fourth defeat of the 2020-21 campaign.

Arsenal have lost to Leicester City, Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Aston Villa in the current season to undermine their impressive victory at Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in the bottom half of the Premier League table and six points adrift of high-flying Leicester City.

Leeds are also in the bottom half of the table but they are only two points behind the Gunners as things stand.

The Yorkshire side have been in decent form since their return to the Premier League this season and they are currently clear of the relegation zone.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Leeds to secure a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

“There’s surely got to be a reaction from Arsenal, after such a poor performance in their defeat by Aston Villa,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But I am going to go with Leeds here. They had a heavy defeat of their own, against Crystal Palace, but that game might have been a very different story if Patrick Bamford’s equaliser had not been ruled out by a ridiculous offside decision.

“I really do think this game is especially hard to call, but that is Leeds at the moment – they will go for it, but give the opposition chances.

“With the Gunners, the question is more about whether they turn up as a team – a case of ‘same old Arsenal’ if you like. They had just started to improve and had looked as if they were about to kick on under Mikel Arteta but instead they have been very inconsistent.”

Arsenal have won five of their last six games against Leeds in the FA Cup and the Premier League over the past 16 years.

The Gunners were 1-0 winners against the Championship winners in the FA Cup third round back in January.

Leeds have lost three of their last four games in the Premier League but the Whites have performed well against the bigger sides in the top flight this term.

Arsenal make the trip to Molde in the Europa League on Thursday night.

