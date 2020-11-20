Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal have lost four of their last six Premier League games to limit their ability to climb the top-flight table in Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge.

The Gunners suffered a surprise 3-0 loss to Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in the north London side’s last fixture before the international break.

Arsenal are in 11th position in the Premier League table and six points adrift of leaders Leicester City ahead of the ninth round of fixtures.

The north London side have also suffered defeats by Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Leicester City in the current campaign to underline their struggles against their direct rivals for a European spot.

Although Arsenal have lost four times in the Premier League this season, the Gunners were 1-0 winners against Manchester United in their last away fixture at Old Trafford.

Leeds are 15th position in the table and two points behind Arsenal following a return of 10 points from eight games.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are seven points clear of the relegation zone to give the Yorkshire club some breathing room.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

“I find Leeds are exceptionally good against teams that fancy themselves to play a bit,” Owen is quoted as saying by Metro.

“When you come at Leeds, it plays into their hands as they have loads of energy to smother you and win key battles all over the pitch.

“They create lots of chances, but equally concede a lot as well. I think this could play into Mikel Arteta’s hands.

“If he is prepared to concede a bit of ground and soak up some Leeds pressure, I fancy the Gunners to take full advantage on the break.”

Arsenal have won four of their last six games against Leeds in all competitions.

The Gunners will host Wolves in their next Premier League fixture at The Emirates on Sunday 29 November.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip