Alan Smith is tipping Arsenal to claim a “close-fought” away win when they travel to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The north London side are aiming to bounce back to winning ways in the top flight after the disappointment of their 3-0 home defeat by Aston Villa before the international break.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight so far this season, with the north London side currently languishing down in 11th place in the table and six points behind leaders Leicester City.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are currently in 15th place in the table as they look to try and cement their status as a Premier League team following their promotion from the Championship this season.

Former Gunners striker Smith believes that it’s vital Arsenal bounce back with a win at Elland Road this weekend – and he is tipping Mikel Arteta’s men to snatch a tight away victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Smith said: “It’ll be quite an open game, this is what Leicester profited from and that might help Arsenal.

“It’s a difficult one to call as they always are after the international break, the coaches have only had their players back for maybe a day and a half or so.

“People come back at varying degrees of fitness and fatigue and it can be unpredictable.

“For Leeds to have lost their last two games 4-1, there’s pressure on them to bounce back and on Bielsa to fix what has gone wrong.

“I’d have to fancy the Gunners, they’ve got their own agenda and want to bounce back from the Villa game and get back to the levels they have achieved.

“Perhaps a close-fought away win.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign.

The north London side finished eighth in the table and won the FA Cup last term following Arteta’s appointment at the back-end of last year.

