Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Leeds United v Leicester City

Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Leeds United to continue their fine start to the new Premier League season by claiming a 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Monday night at Elland Road.

The Whites have been in great form since securing their promotion back to the Premier League, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men having taken 10 points from their opening six games in the top flight.

Leeds were 3-0 winners at Aston Villa last time out, and they also recently sealed an impressive 1-1 draw against Manchester City at home.

Leicester City, meanwhile, head into Monday night’s clash on the back of their impressive 1-0 win over Arsenal at The Emirates last time out, with Jamie Vardy having come off the bench to score the winner in north London.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Leeds United to claim all three points when they host the Foxes at Elland Road this weekend.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Very good game on paper here, Vardy is just a machine, what he did last time was just crazy, a real super sub!

“Leeds are playing really well in this league, and could be the surprise of the season. I think they can take a big scalp here and win this game.”

Leeds United will return to Premier League action next weekend when they travel to face Crystal Palace in the top flight.

The Whites will then take on Arsenal at home, and Everton away in their other two Premier League fixtures this month.