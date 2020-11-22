Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win over Leicester

Gary Lineker praised Liverpool FC for a brilliant performance in their 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday night.

The defending Premier League champions welcomed league leaders Leicester to Anfield fresh from losing Joe Gomez to a long-term knee problem.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the 21st minute when former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans headed past Kasper Schmeichel from James Milner’s corner.

The Reds doubled their advantage in the 41st minute when Diogo Jota scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season with a flicked header past the Leicester goalkeeper.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino spurned chances to extend Liverpool FC’s lead before the Brazilian forward ended his goal drought with a header in the 86th minute.

Liverpool FC managed to keep their first clean sheet in the Premier League since a 2-0 victory over Chelsea FC back in September.

Former Leicester striker Lineker took to Twitter to lavish praise on Liverpool FC for an assured performance from the defending champions.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Injuries or not @LFC have been brilliant this half.”

Liverpool FC set a new club record by going 64 games unbeaten in the Premier League at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds moved level on point with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table.

The Reds will take on Serie A side Atalanta in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Brighton in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday.

