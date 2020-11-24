Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update ahead of Atalanta clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita sustained a hamstring injury in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday night.

The Guinea international started his fifth Premier League game of the 2020-21 season before the 25-year-old was replaced in the second half.

Keita was replaced by Neco Williams in the second half after Jonny Evans scored a first-half own goal before Diogo Jota’s 41st-minute strike.

Liverpool FC are already short on options in the middle of the park given that Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara are currently sidelined with fitness concerns.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Liverpool FC’s 3-0 rout of Leicester at Anfield on Sunday night, Klopp confirmed Keita’s injury centre-half.

“He felt his hamstring and was not able to play on, otherwise he would have stayed on the pitch,” Klopp said.

Xherdan Shaqiri has been used as an impact substitute in recent weeks, setting up Jota’s winner in a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United earlier this month.

However, the Liverpool FC manager confirmed that the Swiss playmaker suffered an injury during the international break.

“Shaq, how I know it, he had a muscle injury with the national team which he didn’t really realise,” Klopp continued.

“Now he trained with us, we gave him a day off and then he came back and was involved in the session, but was not fully involved and all these kind of things.

“He just did a little bit, after that he felt a little bit. Then we did a scan and they found he has an injury from five or six days ago.

“Nobody knew about that, not even Shaq knew about it, but that’s how things sometimes are and so he was not able to be involved.”

Liverpool FC had to make do without Mohamed Salah for the visit of Leicester after he was forced to self isolate following a positive test for coronavirus.

Klopp revealed that Salah had a negative test on Sunday and the Egypt international is expected to return to first-team training this week.

“That’s what I’ve heard, yes, it [was] negative today,” Klopp added. “I think he is from now on pretty normal in testing. Tomorrow we have the Uefa testing for the Champions League and I am pretty sure he will be in that.

“He can now train with us tomorrow, that’s it. He will have two tests in the next two days, so, yes, he will be tested like all of us.”

Jota scored his fourth Premier League goal at Anfield since his move to Liverpool FC from Wolves before Roberto Firmino netted in the 86th minute.

Liverpool FC will host Serie A side Atalanta at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

