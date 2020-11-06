Alisson sends message to Liverpool FC about Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)

Alisson Becker has defended Roberto Firmino’s recent form after Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick for Liverpool FC in the Champions League in mid-week.

The Brazil international has found his position under threat in the Liverpool FC team since the arrival of Jota in a £45m deal from Wolves this summer.

Jota has scored six times in his last four appearances to put Firmino under pressure for his starting spot in the Liverpool FC team alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Portuguese winger has already scored more goals than Firmino in the current campaign, as well as finding the net more times at Anfield than the number nine has over the past 18 months.

Firmino has been a consistent player for Jurgen Klopp since the German head coach took over the reins from Brendan Rodgers, who signed the South American in a £30m deal in 2015.

However, the 29-year-old has struggled to maintain his high standards over the past year or so despite helping Liverpool FC to win the Premier League title.

But Alisson underlined the continued importance of Firmino to the Liverpool FC team following Jota’s hat-trick in their 5-0 win at Atalanta on Tuesday night.

“He is a very hard-working, high quality and humble guy,” Alisson told Esporte Intertivo. “He came to help us and has further proved that our team is not just one player.

“We have a very strong squad and group. Today there were a number of changes to the team.

“I don’t even need to talk about the importance of Firmino, for everything he has done for the club and everything he has been doing.

“He is a very supportive player, who works for the team. We need everyone on their toes to achieve our goals going forward.”

Firmino has scored 79 times in 255 games in all competitions over the past five-and-a-half seasons.

The Brazilian forward has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa World Club Cup during his stint at Liverpool FC.

Klopp will be facing a selection headache up front when Liverpool FC make the trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

