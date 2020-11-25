Diogo Jota can help to fire Liverpool FC to their second successive Premier League title in the 2020-21 campaign, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Portugal international scored in his fourth successive Premier League game at Anfield in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win against Leicester City on Sunday night.

Jonny Evans scored an own goal midway through the first half before Jota guided a header past Kasper Schmeichel four minutes before half-time.

Jota was Liverpool FC’s standout performer in the Premier League clash as the summer signing went close twice in the second half before Roberto Firmino sealed three points with a header.

The 23-year-old has already scored seven times in all competitions since his £40m move to Liverpool FC from Wolves in the 2020 summer transfer window.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks believes Jota is capable of firing Liverpool FC to the Premier League title in the current campaign.

“The impact Jota is having on Liverpool since his arrival on Merseyside has been quite extraordinary,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“It normally takes a player anything up to three months to settle into a new team, particularly if that arrival is after the season has started. Kevin Keegan and Kenny Dalglish had similar impacts when they arrived at Anfield in the 1970s but there are not many like that.

“Portugal striker Jota has not only hit the ground running, he’s setting records. Four goals in four consecutive games at Anfield gives you some indication of his influence.

“Leicester, who have been tipped as one of the teams that might compete with Liverpool for the title, looked ordinary at best and even out of their depth on occasions. The main reason was due to their inability to handle Jota, who looked electric.

“Jota’s arrival at Anfield just might be the reason they retain the title.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last season after the Reds finished ahead of Manchester City.

Jota was one of three new arrivals at Liverpool FC in the summer and the Portuguese forward has already had a big impact on Klopp’s team.

Liverpool FC will welcome Serie A side Atalanta to Anfield in their next Premier League game on Wednesday night before the Reds make the trip to Brighton on Saturday.

