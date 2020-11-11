‘Nobody expected this’: Ex-Man City defender raves about Liverpool FC signing

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Micah Richards has hailed Diogo Jota as the signing of the 2020-21 season so far, adding that “nobody” predicted the Portuguese forward would have such a big impact at Liverpool FC.

The defending Premier League champions signed Jota in a £41m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September on the same day Liverpool FC landed Spain international Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

While Jota’s signing went slightly under the radar given the addition of Thiago to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, the Portugal international has made a far bigger impact on the Liverpool FC team so far.

The 23-year-old was signed to compete with Liverpool FC’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino for a starting spot in Klopp’s XI, as well as provide cover for the trio.

Jota scored on his debut as a second-half substitute in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield back in September.

The former FC Porto forward has gradually worked his way into Klopp’s starting line up thanks in part to Firmino’s drop in performance level.

Jota scored six goals in successive games against Sheffield United, FC Midtjylland, West Ham and Atalanta to hit the ground running.

Former Manchester City defender Richard lavished praise on Jota for defying his critics by having such a big impact at Liverpool FC.

“The fact Diogo Jota is now playing to such a level that Liverpool have deployed a front four tells you everything about his impact,” Richards told The Mail when selecting Jota as his signing of the season.

“Nobody was expecting this after his £41m move from Wolves.”

Jota scored his first Liverpool FC hat-trick in a 5-0 victory over Serie A side Atalanta in the Champions League group-stage fixture in Italy last week.

Liverpool FC will host Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday 21 November.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip