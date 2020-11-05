Peter Crouch: Why I’m worried for this Liverpool FC star

Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)

Peter Crouch has admitted Diogo Jota’s clinical form makes him worried for Roberto Firmino’s position in the Liverpool FC team.

The Brazilian forward has struggled to produce consistent goals over the past season or so to raise questions about his long-term position in Liverpool FC’s front three.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move to sign Timo Werner in the summer before the Germany international ultimately moved to Chelsea FC from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool FC ended up signing Jota in a £45m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal that raised some eyebrows given the size of the transfer fee.

However, Jota scored three goals in three successive games before the Reds signing netted his first Liverpool FC hat-trick in a 5-0 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Jota produced two sublime finishes to give Liverpool FC a 2-0 lead at half-time before the summer signing rounded the Atalanta goalkeeper to complete his treble.

Former Liverpool FC striker Crouch joked that he is frightened for Firmino give Jota’s clinical performances in the Reds team so far this term.

“He looks so sharp at the minute,” Crouch told BT Sport when speaking about Jota.

“We never thought we could break up the front three with Firmino in there. If I’m Firmino now, I’m slightly worried.”

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino got on the score sheet to secure a landslide win against their Italian opponents.

Liverpool FC moved five points clear at the top of their Champions League group ahead of Ajax and Atalanta.

The Reds will make the trip to Manchester City in their next Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

