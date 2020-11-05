Steve McManaman raves about Diogo Jota’s start at Liverpool FC

Former Liverpool FC star Steve McManaman (Photo: BT Sport)

Steve McManaman says Diogo Jota looks “incredibly dangerous” in a Liverpool FC shirt after his impressive start to his Anfield career.

The Portugal international moved to Liverpool FC in a £45m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2020 summer transfer window to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options.

Jota scored in his last three games against Sheffield United, FC Midtjylland and West Ham United before Liverpool FC made the trip to Italy for their mid-week clash.

Jurgen Klopp opted to leave Roberto Firmino on the bench and start Jota, a decision which was justified when the summer signing scored in the 16th minute.

The 23-year-old doubled his tally in 33rd minute with a clinical finish before Jota rounded the Atalanta goalkeeper in the second half to complete his hat-trick in the 54th minute.

Jota has netted seven goals in nine games in all competitions since his big-money move to Liverpool FC in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Former Reds captain McManaman says Jota looks like a prolific signing for Liverpool FC after his impressive start to life on Merseyside.

“Everything he touches hits the back of the net,” McManaman told BT Sport.

“He’s on a rich vein of form. He looks incredibly dangerous. From his first minute in a Liverpool shirt, he looks like he’s going to score goals all the time.

“What a trait that is to have.”

Jota scored on his Liverpool FC debut in a 3-1 win against Arsenal back in September.

The 23-year-old has scored three hat-tricks in Uefa competitions in the past 12 months.

The Portugal international has scored six goals in his last four games in all competitions ahead of Liverpool FC’s trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds will host Atalanta in the reverse fixture at Anfield in three weeks.

