Gary Lineker raves about ‘remarkable’ Liverpool FC star

Gary Lineker has heaped praise on Liverpool FC’s “remarkable” James Milner after their 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday night.

The defending Premier League champions suffered a blow during the international break after Joe Gomez suffered a season-ending knee injury to leave the England defender on the sidelines alongside Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

Liverpool FC were also without right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Jordan Henderson for the visit of Leicester, who were sitting at the top of the Premier League table during the international break following a 1-0 win over Wolves last time out.

Milner deputised for Alexander-Arnold at right-back for the opening 54 minutes before Naby Keita’s injury forced Jurgen Klopp to shuffle his pack to play in the middle of the park for the final 36 minutes of the Premier League clash at Anfield.

The 34-year-old’s corner led to Jonny Evans scoring an own goal in the first half before Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino sealed three points with goals at the end of the first half and the second half.

Former Leicester striker Lineker took to Twitter to heap praise on Milner for his resilient performance.

Asked by a Liverpool FC supporter on Twitter about Milner’s performance in their 3-0 victory over Leicester, Lineker replied: “He’s remarkable.”

Liverpool FC will take on Serie A side Atalanta in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds will make the trip to Brighton in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

