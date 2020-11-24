Jamie Carragher makes claim about Liverpool FC in the title race

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool FC’s season “starts now” after Sunday night’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield.

The defending Premier League champions have endured a difficult start to the 2020-21 season following long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool FC faced a Leicester side that have already beaten Arsenal and Manchester City on the road in the Premier League this season.

The Reds made the breakthrough in the first half when Jonny Evans scored an own goal before Diogo Jota netted his seventh goal in all competitions for Liverpool FC in the 41st minute.

The title holders secured three points with four minutes left to play when Roberto Firmino ended his goal drought with a clinical header.

Liverpool FC managed to keep a clean sheet against a Leicester side that were sitting at the top of the table before the weekend started.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in second position and level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur in the title race.

Former Reds defender Carragher believes Liverpool FC’s 3-0 victory over Leicester was a big psychological victory for the defending champions.

“I think the fact that coming into this game, there was talk of Leicester ending this unbeaten run or Liverpool dropping points,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Psychologically this feels like a big win. It almost feels like the season starts now. Not just this season, but every season once you get the international football out of the way, teams can get into a real run and gather some real momentum.

“It did feel like a big win, and the fact that Manchester City lost this weekend, who I still feel are Liverpool’s biggest title rivals.”

Liverpool FC kept just their second clean sheet of the Premier League campaign in their victory over Leicester after Fabinho partnered Joel Matip in the middle of Klopp’s defence.

The Reds will host Atalanta at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

