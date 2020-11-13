Liverpool FC players already raving about Joe Gomez’s replacement – report

The Liverpool FC players have high hopes for Joe Gomez’s replacement Billy Koumetio as Jurgen Klopp prepares to lose the England defender to a knee injury, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that the Reds are braced to lose Gomez to a long-term knee problem following an incident during an England training session earlier this week.

The same article states that the defending Premier League champions are “anxiously awaiting” results of Gomez’s injury, having already lost Virgil van Dijk to a long-term knee problem.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC will have to raid their youth squad to find some inexperienced replacements for Gomez and Van Dijk.

The report reveals that Koumetio could be in line to get a call-up to the Liverpool FC first team until the Merseyside outfit’s injury woes ease.

The Athletic reveal that the French teenage defender earned praise from senior members of Klopp’s squad after his involvement in the Community Shield back in September.

The media outlet also claim that Klopp was impressed with the 18-year-old after his brief cameo in the second half of their pre-season fixture against Blackpool.

Koumetio moved to Liverpool FC in a deal from French side Orleans FC in 2018 after he was previously at hometown club Lyon.

The teenager signed his first professional contract with the Premier League champions in August 2020.

Koumetio could make his full Liverpool FC debut against Premier League leaders Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday 21 November.

