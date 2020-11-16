John Barnes predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish

John Barnes is predicting that Liverpool FC will win the Premier League title this season provided Jurgen Klopp avoids losing any more key players to injury.

The Reds played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in their last Premier League game before the international break after Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s penalty.

Liverpool FC are in third position and a point adrift of Leicester City despite having been without Virgil van Dijk since the start of October.

The Netherlands international suffered a season-ending knee injury in a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Klopp suffered a further blow last week after Joe Gomez succumbed to a patellar tendon injury to end the England international’s season prematurely.

Liverpool FC are also without Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho, although the midfield duo should return to the Reds team in the coming months.

Former Reds skipper Barnes believes Liverpool FC can still win the Premier League title this season provided the defending champions don’t suffer further injuries.

“I think it will be first or second,” Barnes told Playojo.

“Of course, I’m going to say first. I want it to be first but I think it’ll be between Liverpool and Manchester City because they are the two best teams.

“If everyone stays fit, I can say Liverpool will finish first but you know, between them and Man City up at the top.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last season to end their 30-year wait to get their hands on the top-flight crown.

Klopp signed Diogo Jota, Thiago and Kostas Tsimikas in the 2020 summer transfer window to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

Liverpool FC will host current leaders Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip