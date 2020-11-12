Glen Johnson predicts where Liverpool FC and Man City will finish

Glen Johnson believes that Liverpool FC remain as the favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

The Reds have made a solid start to the new campaign and they currently find themselves in third place in the table, one point behind leaders Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp is aiming to guide his side to a second Premier League title triumph this season after the Reds finished top of the table in a brilliant campaign last term.

The Merseyside outfit played out a 1-1 draw with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side at The Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday evening as both teams had to settle for a point.

Former England and Chelsea FC star Johnson reckons that Liverpool FC still remain as the favourites to win the title this term ahead of Manchester City and Chelsea FC.

Speaking in an interview with Compare.Bet, Johnson said: “You have to say Liverpool [are the favourites for the title]. In terms of best odds, I’d go Liverpool, City then Chelsea.”

Liverpool FC will be without Virgil van Dijk for the next few months due to a serious knee injury.

And Johnson has admitted that losing their talismanic defender for such a long period is a big blow for the Reds.

Asked if Van Dijk is Liverpool FC’s most important player, Johnson replied: “Certainly when it comes down to the big games, like the Champions League and games at the top of the Premier League for sure.

“He’s a name on the sheet that the big boys won’t want to face. But with the players Liverpool have got they’re more than capable of dealing with some of the so-called easier games.

“But so far I think they’ve dealt OK without him, but of course, any top team is going to miss their best players.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Leicester City.

