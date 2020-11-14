Jordan Henderson is capable of providing defensive cover in Liverpool FC’s injury-ravaged back four, according to Reds legend John Aldridge.

The defending Premier League champions are in the midst of an injury crisis after Joe Gomez suffered a knee injury during an England training session earlier this week.

Gomez underwent a knee operation on his patellar tendon to rule the England defender out of action for a number of months and most likely the rest of the season.

Liverpool FC are already without their former PFA player of the year Virgil van Dijk after the Netherlands international suffered a knee injury in a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park last month.

Although Joel Matip returned to the Liverpool FC team for their 1-1 draw with Manchester City last weekend, the former Cameroon international has struggled to remain fit throughout his Liverpool FC career.

Jurgen Klopp opted to sell Croatia international Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg in the summer but the Liverpool FC manager failed to sign a replacement to fill the void left by the former Southampton defender.

Former Reds striker Aldridge believes Henderson, 30, could be used in a centre-half role to cover for Gomez after the 23-year-old’s knee injury.

“We’ve obviously got players that can fill in there and some good young players but, with all due respect to them, you do need experience to go with it,” Aldridge told Sky Sports.

“It’s the one position where Liverpool could pay the price. ‘We’re swamped players in midfield and up front but at centre-back it doesn’t look good.

“I think he has to [spend in January] now. With all due respect to Joel Matip, he’s not got a great record with injuries.

“We’ve got Fabinho who can go there, he’s got players like Henderson and [Gini] Wijnaldum who have played there but only a few times. They can do a good job.

“The young lads have done terrific but on a long-term basis are they good enough at this moment? I don’t know.

“I think he has to and I think he knew that before Gomez’s injury. It’s a long season but the one thing we’ve got going forward is that Liverpool frighten the life out of teams with the attacking power that we have.”

Liverpool FC have been linked with a host of new defenders ahead of the 2021 January transfer window, including RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and Ajax centre-half Perr Schuurs.

The Reds will host Premier League leaders Leicester City at Anfield in their next top-flight fixture next Saturday.

