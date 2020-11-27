Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on 19-year-old Liverpool FC star

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Liverpool FC teenager Neco Williams despite the 2-0 loss to Atalanta on Wednesday night.

The Reds suffered their first Champions League defeat of the season to leave the Premier League side requiring three points against Ajax to be assured of a place in the round of 16 next week.

The Liverpool FC boss was forced to start with Williams due to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s calf injury suffered in their 1-1 draw with Manchester City earlier this month.

Williams won two tackles and finished with 77 per cent pass completion in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 defeat by the Serie A side in their fourth European fixture of the campaign.

The 19-year-old will be hoping to feature against Brighton on Saturday lunchtime after Williams came off the bench in their 3-0 victory over Leicester City last weekend.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Williams, Klopp heaped praise on the Welsh youngster as well as Rhys Williams and Curtis Jones.

“The kids did really well, all of them. Neco did well, first half he defended very often,” Klopp said.

“Not on his own, but he was really aggressive in these situations and could sort the situations.

” It is a tough task for the kids; we ask them to show up in the Champions League and play their best football and people sit there, ‘Oh, he’s good… oh, he’s not that good…’ and stuff like this.

“They all did well: Rhys did well, Neco did well and Curtis played again like a 26/27-year-old midfielder. They didn’t get tired during the game, which is helpful.

“They did really well, the kids were really good.”

Liverpool FC have the opportunity to hoist themselves above Tottenham Hotspur into top spot if the Reds can beat Brighton at Saturday lunchtime.

Spurs will take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge later on Saturday to give Liverpool FC the chance to lay down an early marker and put the two London sides under pressure in the title race.

