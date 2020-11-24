Patrice Evra sets Liverpool FC title challenge to become ‘great team’

Patrice Evra has warned Jurgen Klopp and his players that Liverpool FC will need to win three successive titles to go down as a “great team”.

The defending Premier League champions laid down a marker in the title race after the Merseyside outfit secured a 3-0 win against Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday night.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the 21st minute when Jonny Evans scored an own goal from James Milner’s corner to cap an impressive start from the home side.

The Reds extended their lead when Diogo Jota netted his fourth Premier League goal at Anfield this season with a deft header to make it 2-0 in the 41st minute.

The Premier League title holders secured three points with four minutes left to play when Roberto Firmino scored a clinical header to end his goal drought.

Liverpool FC managed to keep their second clean sheet of the 2020-21 season despite their makeshift defence coming up against in-form Jamie Vardy.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to defend their Premier League title after the Reds ended their 30-year wait to win the top-flight crown last term.

Former Manchester United defender Evra warned Liverpool FC that they’ll need to win three league titles to go down as a great team in Premier League history.

“We need to calm down, it’s only nine games,” Evra told Sky Sports. “I will call them a great team when they win three league titles in a row.

“If they don’t win this year, I won’t call them an amazing team – it’s all about consistency and they win the league year after year – that’s when we call them the great Liverpool team.”

Liverpool FC finished with 97 points and lost just one game to Manchester City when the Reds finished in second place behind Pep Guardiola’s side in the title race in 2019.

The Reds finally secured their first Premier League title last season when Liverpool FC won the crown with seven games to spare.

