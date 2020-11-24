Jurgen Klopp hits out at Roberto Firmino’s critics at Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Roberto Firmino’s critics after the Brazilian forward scored in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday night.

The 29-year-old started in the Liverpool FC team despite recent criticism of the Brazil international’s poor goal-scoring record for the defending champions.

Firmino had only scored one goal in 13 games in the current campaign ahead of the visit of title challengers Leicester in Sunday’s late kick-off.

The Brazilian forward hit the woodwork twice in the second half before goal-line technology denied Firmino a goal by one centimetre.

However, the Liverpool FC number nine was rewarded for a tireless performance when Firmino scored a clinical header with four minutes left to play.

Firmino had six shots on target and completed 85 per cent of his attempted passes to produce a dominant performance in the Liverpool FC attack.

Speaking to Sky Sports following Liverpool FC’s 3-0 victory over Leicester at Anfield on Sunday night, Klopp defended Firmino after his man of the match performance.

“What people say about Firmino (his lack of goals) is ridiculous, just because they have nothing else to talk about sometimes,” Klopp said.

“You cannot be closer to a goal than he was tonight, before he scored. I’m so happy for him and he played outstandingly.”

Klopp went on to tell Liverpool FC’s website: “He deserved it so much.

“He played a super game, was so important for us tonight again and you could see in the face of all the players when he scored that everybody thought,

“Yes, exactly the right goal-scorer.”

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the first half thanks to Jonny Evans’ own goal before Diogo Jota netted his seventh goal in all competitions for the defending champions.

The Reds will host Serie A side Atalanta at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium next Saturday.

