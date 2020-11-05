Michael Owen sends warning to Liverpool FC star about Diogo Jota

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen says Roberto Firmino’s position in the Liverpool FC team is under serious threat after Diogo Jota’s hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 5-0 win at Atalanta.

Jurgen Klopp opted to start Jota for the trip to Atalanta ahead of Roberto Firmino despite the Brazil international getting on the score-sheet in a 2-1 win against West Ham United on Saturday night.

Jota required just 16 minutes to break the deadlock on the outskirts of Milan when he produced a brilliant lofted finish over Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello to score his fourth goal in four games.

The Portugal international doubled the away side’s lead in the 33rd minute when Jota controlled Joe Gomez’s long pass before his strike at the near post.

Jota completed his first Liverpool FC hat-trick and fifth career hat-trick in the 54th minute when he rounded Sportiello and rolled the ball into the net.

The 23-year-old has scored nine times in all competitions since his move to Liverpool FC from Wolves in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen reckons that Jota’s performances could permanently dislodge Firmino from Liverpool FC’s front three.

“We have been thinking it leading up to this game whether he’s done enough already to dislodge the unbelievable front three,” Owen told BT Sport.

“Firmino has done it over a long period of time. However, his goals and assists have dried up a little bit.

“Now Jota has come in. Jota can assist as well as score goals. He is pretty special.”

Jota moved to Liverpool FC in a £45m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Portuguese forward netted 44 goals in all competitions during his three seasons at Wolves.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to bitter rivals Manchester City in their next Premier League game at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

