Jamie Carragher has urged Jurgen Klopp to drop Roberto Firmino from the Liverpool FC team in favour of Diogo Jota.

The Reds boss opted to start with Firmino and Jota alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Liverpool FC’s trip to Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend.

Salah got on the score-sheet in the first half from the penalty spot before Gabriel Jesus equalised to secure a point for the Eastlands outfit.

Firmino has scored one goal and has made two assists in 12 appearances in all competitions this season, while Jota has netted seven times in 11 games.

The Portugal international scored his first Liverpool FC hat-trick in a 5-0 victory over Serie A side Atalanta in their Champions League group-stage fixture last time out.

Jota is putting Firmino under pressure for his starting spot in the Liverpool FC team alongside Mane and Salah.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher reckons Klopp needs to permanently drop Firmino in favour of his summer signing.

“Firmino isn’t in great form now and I don’t think he was in great form last season,” Carragher told talkSPORT. “Even though Liverpool won the league, certain things got masked.

“Firmino didn’t score a goal at home in the Premier League until the last game against Chelsea.

“Liverpool fans are educated enough that Liverpool’s goal-scorers are out wide. But even the pressing stats, I checked them the other day and they weren’t at the numbers they normally are.

“You have ups and downs in your career… sit on the bench. Everyone is looking at him, so just leave him out for me for the next three or four games.”

Liverpool FC signed Jota in a £41m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2020 summer transfer window following his impressive performances for the West Midlands side over the past few seasons.

Firmino has played a key role in Liverpool FC’s success since his arrival at the Reds under Klopp’s predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

The Brazilian forward has scored 79 goals in 256 games in all competitions, winning the Champions League title, the Premier League crown, the Fifa World Club Cup and the Uefa Super Cup.

Liverpool FC will taken on Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday 21 November.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip