Sir Kenny Dalglish sends message to Jurgen Klopp about Liverpool FC problem

Sir Kenny Dalglish is backing Jurgen Klopp to find the right solution to Liverpool FC’s defensive crisis.

The defending Premier League champions lost Joe Gomez to a season-ending knee injury during training with the England squad earlier this week.

Gomez underwent an operation on a patellar tendon problem that will keep the 23-year-old on the sidelines for the rest of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Klopp is already without his first-choice centre-half Virgil van Dijk after the Dutch defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton last month.

Joel Matip has struggled fitness issues throughout the current campaign, while Dejan Lovren moved to Zenit St Petersburg in the summer transfer window.

The Liverpool FC boss initially used Fabinho in a makeshift centre-half role but the versatile Brazil international suffered a hamstring problem last month.

To compound Klopp’s defensive headache, Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be out for a month with a calf problem that he suffered during the 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Dalglish is confident that the Liverpool FC boss will find a way to get through the next month or so until the January transfer window opens.

“I’m trusting the manager to make the right decision – he has done so far!” Dalglish told the Liverpool Echo.

“It’s a really unfortunate thing, the transfer window is closed and we’ve picked up a few serious injuries and the likes of Thiago are still out too.

“But in Jurgen [Klopp], we trust.

“There’s no problem as he will make the right decision – the two boys in Williams and Phillips did really well when they came in for the games they played.

“The manager has got options in those two but if it’s possible to get a free transfer in then he might think that’s the best route, but whatever he decides is the best route for Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC signed Wolves forward Diogo Jota, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Olympiacos full-back Kostas Tsimikas in the 2020 summer transfer window but Klopp failed to bring in a centre-half to replace Lovren.

The Reds will take on Premier League leaders Leicester City at Anfield in the top flight on Saturday.

