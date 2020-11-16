Sir Kenny Dalglish has delivered a glowing verdict on Rhys Williams after the teenager stepped into the void left by Virgil van Dijk in the Liverpool FC team.

The defending Premier League champions are contending with an injury crisis at the back ahead of their next Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Saturday.

Liverpool FC lost their talismanic centre-half Virgil van Dijk to a season-ending knee injury last month after the Dutch defender came off worse in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Jurgen Klopp’s injury nightmare worsened last week after Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a calf injury in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City, before Joe Gomez’s season was prematurely ended due to a knee problem.

Joel Matip is the only senior centre-half who is fit but the former Cameroon international has struggled with persistent injuries throughout his Liverpool FC career.

Williams has made five appearances for the defending Premier League champions in all competitions this season, including three games in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old came off the bench for a 60-minute cameo to replace Fabinho in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 victory over FC Midtjylland before Williams started the Merseyside outfit’s 5-0 victory over Atalanta in Italy.

Williams could start against Leicester City unless Klopp opts to go with Nathaniel Phillips after the former Stuttgart defender impressed in a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United last month.

Dalglish gave his verdict on Williams and Phillips ahead of the visit of Leicester.

“It’s difficult for anybody to step in, but at 19 years of age Williams didn’t do too badly against Atalanta!” Dalglish told the Liverpool Echo.

“He was there and stood up, the first header he cleared everybody out and made sure it was his and Nat Phillips did well in the game at Anfield as well.

“Whether they’re ready long-term it remains to be seen, but Nat was over in Germany on loan last season and did really well so maybe he is a little bit more experienced.”

Liverpool FC are in third position in the Premier League table and a point adrift of Leicester.

