Jamie Carragher reacts to Diogo Jota’s display in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win over Leicester

Jamie Carragher hailed Diogo Jota’s “fantastic” start to his Liverpool FC career after the summer signing netted his seventh goal of the season in a 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday night.

Jota started alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the absence of Mohamed Salah, who is self isolating with COVID-19 symptoms.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when Jonny Evans inadvertently headed past Kasper Schmeichel from James Milner’s cross.

Jota caused Christian Fuchs a lot of problems down the right side of the Liverpool FC attack as the 34-year-old struggled to cope with the Portugal international’s pace.

The Liverpool FC summer signing managed to escape the Austrian defender’s attentions to glance a header past the Leicester goalkeeper in the 41st minute.

Jota has now scored four times in seven games in the Premier League following his move to the defending champions from Wolves in the summer.

Firmino made it 3-0 with a late header to secure three points for the defending champions.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher hailed Jota’s fantastic start to his Reds career.

“How often have we said that Jota has made a penetrating run between defenders [tonight],” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“It’s a fantastic goal, a fantastic cross and a fantastic start to his Liverpool career for Jota.”

Jota moved to Liverpool FC in a £40m deal from Wolves in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Portuguese forward has now netted seven times in all competitions since his move to Liverpool FC.

The Reds will take on Serie A side Atalanta in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Brighton in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday.

