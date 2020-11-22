Mark Lawrenson reacts to Diogo Jota’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win over Leicester

Mark Lawrenson praised Diogo Jota for a brilliant finish in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday night.

The Portugal international started on the right side of the Liverpool FC attack in the absence of Mohamed Salah for the visit of Leicester.

Jota came up against 34-year-old Christian Fuchs in the Foxes defence and the Liverpool FC summer signing had the beating of the Austrian defender for most of the first half.

Former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans scored an own goal to break the deadlock in the first half under pressure from Sadio Mane.

The Portuguese forward doubled the home side’s lead in the 41st minute when Jota got on the end of Andy Robertson’s cross to net his fourth Premier League goal of the 2020-21 campaign.

Roberto Firmino netted Liverpool FC’s third goal with four minutes left to play to end his goal drought.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson gave his verdict on Jota’s goal in the Merseyside outfit’s comfortable victory over Leicester on Sunday night.

“It was a fabulous ball in from Andy Robertson and it just needed the slightest glance from Diogo Jota,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“It is a deft flick from Jota, and it gave Kasper Schmeichel no chance.”

Lawrenson added: “Diogo Jota has played in the Premier League. He’s a very clever player and he’s just enjoying himself. He has seriously impressed everyone at the football club, he has taken to it and he has made it look extremely easy.”

Jota has scored in all four of his appearances at Anfield so far this season following his big-money move to Liverpool FC from Wolves in the summer.

The £40m signing has netted seven goals in all competitions to put Roberto Firmino, Salah and Mane under pressure for a starting spot.

The Reds will look to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Champions League this season when Liverpool FC host Serie A side Atalanta at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Brighton in the Premier League next weekend.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip