Jamie Carragher rates Liverpool FC and Man City’s title chances

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher still believes that the Premier League title race will come down to a straight shootout between Liverpool FC and Manchester City this season.

The Reds are aiming to defend their Premier League crown this term after having won the top-flight title in style last season under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC finished 18 points ahead of Manchester City and managed to clinch the title with seven games to spare after a brilliant campaign from the Merseyside outfit.

The Reds, however, have suffered a blow to their hopes of retaining their crown this season after Virgil van Dijk was ruled out of the season due to a serious knee injury.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher feels confident that the title push will be a two-horse race between the Reds and the Citizens this season, despite other teams showing promise early on.

Speaking to Sky Sports before Liverpool FC’s trip to Manchester City on Sunday, Carragher said: “I still can’t envisage anyone besides Liverpool or Man City winning the league. I just can’t see that.

“I know Tottenham have started really well and I hope they have a great season and there are more challengers, but I just can’t see anybody else lifting that league title besides the big two of the last few years.

“I’d been very strong putting Liverpool as favourites for the title, but for the injury to Virgil van Dijk – not just one of Liverpool’s top players but one of the top players in the Premier League.

“And if something similar would have happened to, say, Kevin De Bruyne for Man City, who is their top man, I think you’d say the same for City.

“I think it makes for an even more interesting race, no doubt about that.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leicester City at home.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will return to top-flight action with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 21 November.

