‘There’s huge respect’: Roy Keane reacts to Liverpool FC’s draw at Man City

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane claimed that both Liverpool FC and Manchester City’s “huge respect” for each other’s teams contributed to their 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool FC took the lead in the clash at The Etihad when Mohamed Salah converted his penalty after Sadio Mane had been brought down by Kyle Walker in the box.

However, Manchester City levelled shortly after when Gabriel Jesus fired home a cool finish from close range.

Kevin De Bruyne then spurned an opportunity to put Manchester City ahead shortly after when he missed his penalty after Joe Gomez’s handball in the box.

Neither side were able to find a winner and former Manchester United star Keane felt that both teams had opted to settle for a draw by midway through the second half.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, Keane said: “With about half an hour to go, both teams probably subconsciously settled for the draw.

“I think there is huge respect between the two teams and they are fearful of each other.

“We just got the feeling that they are both going to settle for the draw.

“The draw probably suits Liverpool better than City, but the second half was never going to match the first half.”

Liverpool FC, who are now third in the Premier League table, will return to top-flight action after the international break with a home clash against Leicester City.

