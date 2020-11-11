Alan Shearer rates Liverpool FC and Man City’s title chances

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer is convinced that either Liverpool FC or Manchester City will win the Premier League title this season.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at The Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday evening as Jurgen Klopp’s men were pegged back by Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring when he netted his penalty, but Gabriel Jesus levelled for the hosts, before Kevin De Bruyne missed the chance to put his side ahead from the penalty spot.

The result left Liverpool FC in third place in the Premier League table and a single point behind leaders Leicester City heading into the international break.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are currently down in 10th place in the Premier League table and are six points behind leaders Leicester City, although they have played a game less than many of their rivals.

Liverpool FC are aiming to try and retain their Premier League title this season after having won the trophy in style last term under Klopp.

Former England star Shearer feels that the title is most likely to go to either Liverpool FC or Manchester City this season.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Shearer said: “I still see Liverpool and Manchester City as the stand-out teams in the Premier League and think one of them will win the title – but Leicester and Tottenham might have something to say about that.

“Southampton also spent some time on top of the table over the weekend and it is pretty refreshing to see some different teams up there. It certainly keeps things interesting and it’s something that might last a bit longer too.

“The big thing that has stood out already about this season is how unpredictable it has been compared to previous years. Every team has had at least one bad day.

“That makes it exciting, and I don’t see it changing anytime soon, partly because of the intense schedule and the number of injuries that clubs are going to have to cope with – which is turning into another common theme.

“Liverpool can still terrify teams when they pour forward and, like Man City, they are not going away anytime soon.

“This season may be unpredictable, but one of them will end it as champions, I am certain of that.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Leicester City at Anfield.

