Jurgen Klopp

Troy Deeney is tipping Liverpool FC to retain their Premier League title this season, with Chelsea FC ending up third or fourth in the table.

The Reds are currently in third spot in the Premier League table, with Jurgen Klopp’s men a point behind leaders Leicester City as things stand.

Liverpool FC are looking to try and retain their Premier League title this season after having won the trophy in style last term under Klopp.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, have begun their second full season under Frank Lampard in promising fashion, with the Blues currently in fifth place in the table and three points off top spot heading into the international break.

The Blues were in impressive form as they sealed a 4-1 win over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are currently second in the table and level on points with Liverpool FC.

Watford captain Deeney is expecting to see Liverpool FC retain their title, with Manchester City second. He is also tipping Tottenham and Chelsea FC to finish third or fourth.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Deeney said: “I think the top four, personally, will have Spurs, Liverpool, Chelsea and City, not in that order.

“I still think Liverpool will win it; City second and then it’s a toss-up between Spurs and Chelsea.”

Liverpool FC will host Leicester City in their next Premier League game, while Chelsea FC will take on Newcastle United away from home.

