Rio Ferdinand admits he’s been impressed by Liverpool FC mentality

Rio Ferdinand has praised the mentality of the Liverpool FC squad for the way they have dealt with Virgil van Dijk’s season-ending injury.

The Dutchman is set to be out of action for the rest of the campaign after succumbing to a serious knee problem during the Merseyside derby clash with Everton back in October.

The Reds have been in decent form despite Van Dijk’s absence, with the Merseyside outfit currently in second place in the table and level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur as things stand.

Liverpool FC slipped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night but they have won three of their last four outings in the Premier League.

Speaking before the loss to the Serie A side, Ferdinand explained why he has been so impressed by the way Liverpool FC have coped since Van Dijk’s injury.

“It’s the way that he has the mentality that he’s created when Virgil van Dijk got injured, for instance, you look at it – they’ve played seven games since – won six, drawn one,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“Their defensive record – they’ve conceded three goals. It’s improved even when van Dijk is out.

“That’s about creating that mentality, creating that environment where the players think that they won’t suffer because a big cog in their system has gone, and they’re gonna prove people wrong.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to take on Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Reds are aiming to try and defend their Premier League title this season after having won the trophy in style under Jurgen Klopp last term.

