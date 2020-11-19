Georginio Wijnaldum is considering his future at Liverpool FC despite having been offered a new contract by the Reds, according to reports.

Website CalcioMercato, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the midfielder is thinking hard about his situation at Anfield after entering into the final year of his current contract.

The same report claims that Wijnaldum has been offered a new three-year contract worth £105,000 a week to stay at Anfield.

However, it is claimed in the story that the Dutch midfielder, 30, may be tempted by a fresh challenge in a new country.

The article claims that both Inter Milan and FC Barcelona are among the teams that could make a swoop to sign Wijnaldum next year.

Wijnaldum has been a regular fixture in the Liverpool FC first team this season, starting seven of the Reds’ eight games in the Premier League to help them into third place in the table.

The midfielder will be expecting to be involved when the Reds return to Premier League action on Sunday with a home clash against top-flight leaders Leicester City.

The Reds will then host Atalanta in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday night.

