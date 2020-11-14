Glen Johnson: What I think about Thiago Alcantara at Liverpool FC

Glen Johnson believes that Thiago Alcantara will end up being a brilliant signing for Liverpool FC.

The Reds were strongly linked with a move to sign the Spain midfielder throughout the summer transfer window and they finally completed a deal to land him from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract in mid-September.

The 29-year-old has only managed to make two appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool FC so far this season after he suffered a knee injury during the 2-2 draw with Everton last month.

Thiago managed to complete the 90 minutes during the game against the Toffees but he has not featured for the Reds since then and has only recently returned to individual training.

The midfielder was a key player for Bayern Munich last season as he helped the German side to win the Champions League and Bundesliga.

He will now be hoping to have an influential impact at Liverpool FC when he regains full fitness, and former Reds right-back Johnson is tipping him to be a key player in the coming months.

Asked if he thinks Thiago is a good fit for Liverpool FC’s style of play, Johnson told compare.bet: “I do. Last season their three front men were carrying the side in terms of goals, but you can’t rely on that consistently all throughout the year.

“For a player like Thiago, or even someone in the past like Coutinho, a player who can score and create from midfield gives another threat for the other team to neutralise.

“I certainly think they need to get more goals from midfield, and whether Thiago actually scores them or not, I certainly think he’ll play a role in a lot of goals.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leicester City at Anfield.

