‘It’s a difficult one’: Jamie Redknapp discusses Liverpool FC transfer plans

Jamie Redknapp is not sure whether Liverpool FC should dip into the January transfer market to find a replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands international has been ruled out of action for a number of months after he suffered a serious knee injury during Liverpool FC’s clash with Everton last month.

Liverpool FC were rocked by the news that Joe Gomez is also now potentially facing a lengthy lay-off after the defender broke down in England training with a knee problem on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen how serious Gomez’s setback is, and former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp believes that the fate of the Reds’ January transfer plans will depend on the situation with their squad in the coming weeks.

Asked about Liverpool FC’s plans for the January window, Redknapp told Sky Sports: “It’s a difficult one. I’ve heard people say that they’ve got to go out and get a really big signing because Virgil is going to be injured, but if he goes through the right rehab to get fit, he’s not going to be too far away from coming back in maybe March or April time as a guess.

“Normally it’s six or seven months, he’s an incredibly fit guy and he’ll be a good healer.

“You don’t want to bring in someone for the sake of it for £40m or £50m because you know you’ve got someone coming back really quickly.

“But if you’ve lost Gomez as well, you’re certainly looking to get into the market and try and bring in someone in January or as quickly as you can, be it a loan, be it a signing – but it’s not going to be easy to get players in.

“Your hands are tied to a certain extent because straight away, everyone knows you’re desperate so the prices are going to get inflated.

“Liverpool have worked the market so well, they’ve not always bought the big stars, they’ve made then stars.

“Virgil may be the opposite, they paid £75m for him but what his fee now would be, maybe three times as much as that because he’s such an incredible player.

“Defenders are at a premium because there’s not many good ones around that can play like Virgil, that can defend like Joe Gomez, who is still a young man.

“I really hope it’s weeks rather than months but I don’t like the rumours that are coming out of the squad.”

Liverpool FC are currently in third place in the Premier League table and one point behind leaders Leicester City.

The Reds will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against leaders Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday 21 November.

The Merseyside outfit are aiming to defend their title after having won the trophy in style last term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip