Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool FC are waiting to learn the extent of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury setback after he was forced off during the 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

The England defender had to be substituted midway through the second half after pulling up with an injury problem as he ran back to defend a Manchester City counter-attack.

The 22-year-old, who is widely considered to be one of Liverpool FC’s key players at the back, is set to be ruled out of action for England’s forthcoming games.

Klopp was quizzed about Alexander-Arnold’s injury situation after Sunday’s draw, and the Liverpool FC boss provided the following update.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports after the game, Klopp said: “Trent will be out for England, that is clear.

“What he has, we don’t know, but he cannot play for England. He will not be the last and not the only one who Gareth [Southgate] will miss for this international break.

“He will have a scan tomorrow [Monday] and then we will see.”

Alexander-Arnold has started all eight of Liverpool FC’s games in the Premier League so far this season. He has notched one one assist in the top flight and two in the Champions League.

Liverpool FC, who are currently third in the table, will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leicester City at home.

