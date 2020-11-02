Jurgen Klopp hails ‘incredible’ Liverpool FC star after 2-1 win over West Ham

The Sport Review staff
Monday 2 November 2020
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp singled out Nathaniel Phillips for special praise after the young defender produced a man-of-the-match performance to help Liverpool FC seal a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was drafted into the back four by Klopp after injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho left the Reds short of options at the back.

Phillips acquitted himself well in the Premier League clash as he helped the Reds to claim an important three points on Merseyside.

Liverpool FC fell behind in the 10th minute when Pablo Fornals’ smart finish put the visitors ahead.

However, Klopp’s side were level three minutes before half-time when Mohamed Salah slotted home his penalty after he was brought down by Arthur Masuaku in the box.

And summer signing Diogo Jota made the points secure for the Reds when he netted the winner in the 85th minute.

Phillips produced an assured display in the heart of Liverpool FC’s defence on Saturday and Klopp was delighted by the young defender’s display against the Hammers.

Speaking after the game, Klopp said of Phillips: “He’s a brilliant guy, smart guy, intelligent, everything.

“He’s not easy on the eye, he’s not Messi but who cares? In the air, he’s a monster! He was incredible.

“For the first game, I think everyone can imagine how nervy that must be after a long wait.

“It’s a crazy story, three years ago he was on his way to America to go to college.

“Twelve Championship teams wanted him and to me it was clear he was going, and I was fine with that – and it didn’t work out for whatever reason, and it’s great!

“Tonight he was spot on, helped the team incredibly.”

Next up for Liverpool FC is their Champions League trip away to Atalanta on Tuesday night.

After that, the Reds will take on Manchester City away from home in the Premier League on Sunday.

