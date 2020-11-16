Jamie Carragher: Liverpool FC must make this signing in January

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool FC to spend big on recruiting a quality central defender in the January transfer window.

The Reds have lost both Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk to long-term knee injuries to leave them short of options at the back heading into the new year.

Liverpool FC are currently third in the Premier League table and a point behind leaders Leicester City, but the loss of both Gomez and Van Dijk may seriously affect their hopes of retaining their title.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, the Reds have inevitably started to be linked with a number of potential signings at the back as Jurgen Klopp ponders adding to his defensive options.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher feels that the Reds should move quickly and spend big on a new centre-half in January if they want to retain their title this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Carragher said: “I think if Liverpool buy a centre back, and a good one, in January, I think they’ll take some stopping, I really do.

“Defensively, they have injury problems in that position (centre back), and if they rectify that in January, I think Liverpool would be my favourites.

“But right now I think it’s 50/50 between them and Man City because of Liverpool’s injuries and the setback of Virgil Van Dijk.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action this weekend when they take on Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday.

After that, the Reds will switch their attentions back to Champions League affairs and their home clash against Atalanta on Wednesday 25 November.

